The ongoing burial ceremony is honoring the lives of at least 20 officers and soldiers who were tragically killed in action by terrorists in Niger State. The military had revealed last week that a total of 36 personnel had made the ultimate sacrifice, with some falling victim to an ambush by terrorists on the Zungeru-Tegina road, and others in a jet crash in the Chukuba area of Shiroro, both incidents occurring within Niger State.
Our correspondent, currently reporting on the somber event, has noted the presence of several prominent figures. These include the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Bello Matawalle, the State counterpart; and Gen. Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff. Other attendees comprise Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba; Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff; and families and relatives of the fallen heroes.
The gathering underscores the nation's collective sorrow and the profound respect paid to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country
Credit: Daily Trust