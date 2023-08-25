Access Bank Nigeria

Family members and friends gathered in Abuja on Friday to witness the burial of twenty-two military personnel who lost their lives on August 14, among the 36 officers who tragically perished. The solemn ceremony took place at the National Military Cemetery and was attended by both the rank and file of the Nigerian Armed Forces and various officials. Among the dignitaries present were the Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle. Also in attendance were the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba, Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa, and other distinguished service chiefs. The event paid tribute to the sacrifice of the fallen officers and highlighted the unity of the military community in honoring their memory.

Source: Daily Trust
 
