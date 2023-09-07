Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, has called upon Nigerians to offer their prayers and support to the current administration, particularly those responsible for the nation's security. During a meeting with a delegation from his home state, Jigawa, led by Governor Malam Umar Namadi, Badaru emphasized the need for prayers due to the intricate nature of security challenges and broader national development issues.
He acknowledged the immense task ahead but expressed determination to overcome these challenges, urging Nigerians to provide unwavering support, including prayers, to establish peace and stability in the country.
Governor Namadi, accompanied by traditional leaders, religious figures, business community representatives, and public office holders from Jigawa State, visited to congratulate the minister and assure him of their continuous support. Namadi stressed the high expectations of Nigerians for the minister to prioritize addressing insecurity, recognizing that security is pivotal to the nation's progress.
He also highlighted the peaceful situation in Jigawa and expressed the state's need for assistance from the Minister of Defence, acknowledging that support to other states is equally crucial.