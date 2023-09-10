US President Joe Biden and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), shared a friendly moment during the G20 summit in New Delhi, India. Biden not only took a selfie with Okonjo-Iweala but also captured photographs of her alongside members of her team and Jake Sullivan, the US President's National Security Advisor.Okonjo-Iweala expressed her excitement about the encounter on her X (formerly Twitter) page, describing it as a "great moment." She also mentioned their discussions about WTO reform, particularly focusing on the reform of the Dispute Settlement System. She further revealed that President Biden surprised them by taking a photo with her, her staff, and Jake Sullivan.In addition to her interaction with President Biden, Okonjo-Iweala shared images of her meeting with President Bola Tinubu on the sidelines of the summit, showcasing the diplomatic engagements happening at the G20.The G20 summit, which concludes on September 10, has seen significant developments, including the formal inclusion of the African Union (AU) into the Group of 20, highlighting the increasing global relevance and cooperation among top economies.