President Bola Tinubu embarked on a journey to New Delhi, India, on September 4 to attend the G20 summit. On the first day of this significant gathering, he had an opportunity to meet with Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India.
During their interaction, President Tinubu expressed his gratitude to Modi for hosting the summit. As the leader of the most populous nation of the African continent, Tinubu emphasized his commitment to fostering strong alliances with fellow world leaders. He envisioned these alliances as crucial for securing a brighter future for Nigeria and the entire African continent.
President Tinubu also reiterated his dedication to advancing Nigeria's foreign policy objectives, encapsulated in the "4D" framework: Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora.
Prior to the commencement of the summit's opening session, President Tinubu had a brief interaction with Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the European Union (EU). The G20 summit provided a platform for diplomatic exchanges and discussions among global leaders, focusing on a wide range of pressing global issues and collaborative solutions