Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has strongly refuted claims of Kremlin involvement in the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group. Prigozhin, who had rebelled against Putin after leading the mercenary Wagner Group in fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine, was presumed dead following a plane crash. President Joe Biden expressed concerns about Prigozhin's safety after his failed mutiny, considering it a significant challenge to Putin's long-standing rule.

Biden commented on Prigozhin's death, stating that while he couldn't confirm the circumstances, he wasn't surprised. He also mentioned that Putin often played a role in events in Russia. Responding to these allegations, Peskov labeled the claims from Western sources as an "absolute lie." He asserted that Putin had not recently met Prigozhin and emphasized that an ongoing investigation was looking into the plane crash.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, criticized Biden's remarks about Prigozhin's death, deeming them unacceptable. The situation remains fluid as investigations continue into the events surrounding Prigozhin's demise
 

