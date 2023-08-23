Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was among the victims of a fatal jet crash, according to Russia's civil aviation authority.
The crash occurred in the Tver region, north of Moscow, and was initially reported by the Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone, which suggested that the Embraer aircraft had been shot down by air defenses.
The jet, en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, carried a total of seven passengers and three crew members. Prigozhin, known for his leadership in the Wagner private military group, had previously attempted an unsuccessful mutiny against the Russian armed forces in June. Witnesses in the area reported hearing two loud noises before the crash and observing two vapor trails. Tass news agency stated that the plane caught fire upon impact, with four bodies recovered at the scene. The ill-fated flight had been airborne for less than 30 minutes.