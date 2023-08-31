Wagner Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Laid to Rest in Private Ceremony
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, has been privately buried in a farewell ceremony at a cemetery in St. Petersburg, according to his press team. Prigozhin died in a plane crash near Moscow on August 23, just two months after leading an unsuccessful mutiny against high-ranking Russian officials. The failed rebellion, during which he called for the removal of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, posed a significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin's rule.
The Wagner chief's Press Service stated on Telegram that the farewell took place in a closed format, allowing those who wished to say goodbye to visit Porokhovskoye cemetery. The funeral arrangements had been kept secret, and the Kremlin had earlier announced that Putin would not attend.
Genetic tests confirmed Prigozhin's death in the crash, which also claimed the lives of nine others, including key figures within the Wagner Group and Prigozhin's business empire. US intelligence suggested that an intentional explosion caused the crash, raising concerns about potential foul play
