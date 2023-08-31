Manchester United has been drawn into the same Champions League group as Harry Kane's Bayern Munich, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated showdown. Meanwhile, Newcastle has received a challenging draw, being pitted against formidable opponents Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan.
The full Champions League group-stage draw unfolds as follows:
Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray
Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens
Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin
Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad
Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic
Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle
Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys
Group H: Barcelona, FC Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp
The Champions League draw has set the stage for intense battles and captivating matches. Stay tuned for more updates as the tournament progresses
Source: UEFA