Manchester United has been drawn into the same Champions League group as Harry Kane's Bayern Munich, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated showdown. Meanwhile, Newcastle has received a challenging draw, being pitted against formidable opponents Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan.

The full Champions League group-stage draw unfolds as follows:

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, FC Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

The Champions League draw has set the stage for intense battles and captivating matches. Stay tuned for more updates as the tournament progresses

Source: UEFA
 

