Sports What do Newcastle United need from their final Champions League group games to remain in Europe?

After a 20-year absence from Europe’s premier club competition, Newcastle United fans would have wanted nothing more than a decent run in this season’s Champions League.

The Magpies were drawn in the aptly-named ‘Group of Death’ alongside Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

Following a draw away to the Rossoneri and stunning PSG with a 4-1 win at an electric St James’ Park, hopes of progressing to the latter rounds of the competition were high in the northeast.

However, after successive defeats to Dortmund, Eddie Howe’s men now face an uphill battle to progress to the knockout stages of the tournament.

They have two games left to turn things around. The first of which is a trip to the Parc des Princes on November 25.

But on current form, it’s no surprise that the French giants are the favourites if you’re looking for a PSG v Newcastle bet.

Then it's back to St James’ Park for a home tie against AC Milan on December 13.

With that in mind, let’s assess what Newcastle need from their final couple of games to keep their European tour alive beyond the groups.

Champions League

Just three points separate Dortmund in the top spot and Newcastle in fourth at this stage, as the Group of Death has lived up to its name.

However, a defeat to PSG in the French capital would almost certainly see Howe’s side eliminated from the Champions League.

Luis Enrique’s side would move onto nine points, making them uncatchable for Newcastle, while Dortmund only need a point against Milan to put them out of reach of the Magpies.

Therefore, nothing other than winning both of their remaining games is likely going to be enough for progression to the round of 16 — but you wouldn’t feel confident putting Newcastle in your football accumulators today, all things considered.

Europa League

Dropping down into the Europa League is a much more likely scenario for the Magpies, but even that could still be a struggle.

Just a solitary point separates Newcastle and AC Milan in Group F, but the Italian side have the advantage of hosting Dortmund at the iconic San Siro next time out — and a win would put them four clear of Howe’s men.

Even if Dortmund were to lose their next two against Milan and PSG, Newcastle would still need to limit the damage against PSG and beat Milan by enough goals to finish above the German side on goal difference.

The other possibility is that Newcastle and Milan lose to PSG and Dortmund on matchday five, leaving a straight shootout for the Europe League spot — but a point would be enough for the Rossoneri in that case.

Even if Newcastle were to beat PSG but then lose to Milan, it might not guarantee them a place in Europe’s secondary club competition.

--

This is merely a brief breakdown of some of the scenarios that could see Newcastle remain in Europe in some shape or form. There are plenty of variables that might come into play in the last two game weeks and it’s impossible to predict how this group is going to finish, given the volatility of their group.
 

S

