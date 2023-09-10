A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck Morocco on September 9, 2023, resulting in devastating consequences. The earthquake, the strongest in Morocco in 120 years, caused more than 2,000 fatalities and extensive damage to buildings and communities. The quake's epicenter was near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz Province, south of Marrakech. It left remote villages cut off from the world due to the loss of electricity and communication.



Historic Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, also suffered damage, including to the famous Koutoubia Mosque. The devastation prompted Morocco's King Mohammed VI to mobilize search and rescue teams and a surgical field hospital. Despite offers of international assistance, the Moroccan government had not formally requested aid at the time of the report.





The earthquake's impact was exacerbated by the fact that destructive earthquakes are infrequent in the region, leading to buildings not being constructed to withstand such force. Morocco observed three days of national mourning, and condolences and offers of help poured in from world leaders and neighboring countries. This tragic event highlighted the vulnerability of areas unprepared for seismic activity and the need for improved construction standards in earthquake-prone regions.



