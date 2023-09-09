Morocco has been struck by a catastrophic 6.8 magnitude earthquake, the strongest recorded in the country in over 120 years, resulting in a confirmed death toll of over 632 individuals. The earthquake occurred on a Saturday morning and inflicted extensive damage to buildings in major cities, triggering widespread panic as residents rushed to the streets for safety.



Many of the reported fatalities are concentrated in hard-to-reach areas located to the south of Marrakesh. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) identified the epicenter in the Atlas mountains, approximately 75 kilometers (44 miles) from Marrakesh, the nation's fourth-largest city.



The Moroccan interior ministry reported casualties in several provinces and municipalities, including al-Haouz, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant. Additionally, at least 329 people have sustained severe injuries. The earthquake's impact was also felt in neighboring Algeria and Portugal.



Local television broadcasts displayed fallen mosque minarets and debris strewn across damaged vehicles. Authorities are engaged in efforts to clear roads, enabling ambulances and aid to reach affected areas. Due to the vast distances between mountainous villages, it will take time to assess the full extent of the damage.

This earthquake ranks among Morocco's most devastating in recent years, and while such events are relatively rare, a 5.8 magnitude tremor in 1960 resulted in thousands of fatalities. The death toll is anticipated to rise as further assessments unfold in the hours to come.