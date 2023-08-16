Former Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has refuted media reports suggesting that his move to the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal was solely driven by financial gain. Contrary to widespread accusations that he departed Europe for the enticing financial incentives offered in Saudi Arabia, Neymar clarified that his decision was rooted in his ambition to become a global player and embrace fresh challenges.Neymar's transfer to Al Hilal on a two-year contract, with an annual salary of £129.4 million, stirred speculation about his motives. However, the Brazilian forward emphasized that his focus extended beyond monetary gains. He expressed a desire to expand his horizons, test his skills against new challenges, and contribute to the growth of football on a global scale.Having already achieved significant success in Europe and cherished memorable moments, Neymar expressed his aspiration to carve out a unique sporting legacy. He acknowledged the vibrancy and caliber of players in the Saudi Pro League, indicating his eagerness to be part of a league that offers dynamism and quality.Neymar's decision, he affirmed, was guided by his pursuit of personal growth and a determination to make a lasting impact in the world of football. By dispelling the notion that his move was solely financially motivated, Neymar has underscored his commitment to embracing opportunities that align with his broader ambitions and aspirations.