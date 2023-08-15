Brazilian football star Neymar is set to secure a series of lucrative bonuses as part of his £78 million move to Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal. The renowned player is anticipated to finalize a two-year contract after undergoing his medical examination on Monday. The deal, reported to amount to £130 million per year, is expected to mark the next chapter in Neymar's career.As reported by FootMercato, Neymar will receive a £70,000 bonus for each victory achieved by Al-Hilal, the Riyadh-based team he will join. Additionally, the contract includes a remarkable £430,000 bonus for every social media post or story in which he promotes Saudi Arabia.The agreement between Neymar and Al-Hilal also boasts provisions for his comfort and convenience. It encompasses the provision of a private airplane and a luxurious residence, complete with a team of housekeepers and support staff to assist the football star.Neymar's move will conclude his successful six-year tenure with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), during which he made a significant impact on the football scene. Since joining PSG in a world-record-breaking £198 million transfer in 2017, Neymar has amassed an impressive record of 118 goals in 173 matches. Furthermore, his contributions have led PSG to clinch five Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France trophies during his tenure.The move to Al-Hilal will undoubtedly mark a new chapter in Neymar's career, as he embarks on a fresh journey with the Saudi Pro League team.