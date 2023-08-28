Luis Rubiales, the Spanish Football Association (FA) president, has garnered significant attention since the conclusion of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, following his kiss with forward Jenni Hermoso during Spain's victorious moment. In response to the widespread criticism of her son's actions, Rubiales' mother, Angeles Bejar, has initiated a hunger strike as a protest.Spanish news agency EFE has confirmed that Bejar, in her protest against the intense scrutiny and condemnation her son has faced, has secluded herself in a church in Montril, Southern Spain. She has vowed to continue the hunger strike indefinitely, emphasizing that the treatment Rubiales has been subjected to is unjust and excessive, as reported by Spanish news EFE.The incident involved Rubiales embracing Hermoso and kissing her during the World Cup celebration, a gesture that was met with Hermoso's subsequent statement of discomfort. Nonetheless, the Spanish FA president faced mounting pressure, leading to his provisional suspension by FIFA on Saturday.The Spanish FA has scheduled a meeting on Monday to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, which has sparked discussions about personal conduct, professional responsibilities, and the role of family sentiments in the public sphereCredit: Vanguard Newspaper