Sports Spanish FA boss, Luis Rubiales' Mother Hospitalized After Hunger Strike Against Son's Suspension

Angeles Bejar, the mother of Luis Rubiales, the Spanish football boss suspended for forcibly kissing a player during Spain's World Cup victory, has been taken to the hospital on the third day of her hunger strike. Bejar initiated her protest against her son's treatment inside the Divina Pastora church in Motril.

She was evacuated to the hospital by emergency services due to a crisis, according to parish priest Antonio Rodriguez. Bejar had vowed to stay in the church until player Jenni Hermoso, who was kissed by her son, "tells the truth" about the incident. Rubiales, who was suspended by FIFA after the kiss, is the former mayor's son in Motril.

The kiss ignited public outcry after Spain's Women's World Cup victory in Australia on August 20.

