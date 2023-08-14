The All Progressives Congress (APC) has indicated that the consistent attacks on the legacy of the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, in Kano State may have contributed to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso's absence from President Bola Tinubu's list of ministerial nominees. Speculations arose regarding Kwankwaso's potential cabinet position due to his relationship with Tinubu following the presidential election.However, Kwankwaso was not among Tinubu's ministerial nominees, while Nyesom Wike, a former governor of Rivers State from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), secured a slot.The APC's Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, suggested that the attacks on Ganduje’s legacies by Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) and Kwankwaso’s political protégé likely influenced Tinubu's decision not to appoint Kwankwaso.Ibrahim stated, "Kwankwaso is a force to reckon with in the politics of Kano. But the way and manner his Kwankwasiyya movement goes about conducting itself has made the support for Kwankwaso to wane gradually."The APC emphasized the political weight of Ganduje in Kano and indicated that President Tinubu weighed the implications of the political climate when making his decision.In response, the NNPP dismissed the APC's claims, with their National Publicity Secretary, Major Agbo, stating that Kwankwaso had already addressed the issue. Agbo highlighted that it was Kwankwaso's own choice to opt out of consideration.The reported tussle between the APC and Kwankwaso's camp underscores the political dynamics and considerations surrounding ministerial appointments and the underlying factors affecting these decisions.