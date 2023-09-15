President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to uplifting Nigeria, emphasizing the hardworking nature of its people and asserting that the country has no justification for remaining impoverished. He made these remarks during a meeting with a high-powered delegation of 62 leaders from both the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the State House in Abuja.Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor and presidential hopeful, stressed that Nigerians are not indolent but rather richly endowed. He expressed his determination to lead the nation with purpose and dedication to create wealth for all citizens, insisting that excuses have no place in his presidency.While acknowledging the current challenges, Tinubu expressed optimism, stating that the nation would soon ride the waves of adversity to achieve the dreams of its forefathers. He acknowledged the high expectations that people have for his government and pledged to work diligently to fulfill those aspirations.Additionally, Tinubu highlighted his administration's commitment to addressing critical infrastructure concerns, including the Eleme Junction-Onne axis of the East-West Road, which connects to the Port Harcourt Refinery. He praised FCT Minister Nyesom Wike as both an adviser and an admirer, confident that he would champion the cause for swift action on the matter