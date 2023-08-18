Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are working towards reconciling the strained relationship between Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo state, and Rochas Okorocha, a former senator. The two political figures have been in conflict over Imo state politics for some time.In 2021, Uzodinma obtained a court injunction to seal properties owned by Okorocha. Attempting to unseal one of the properties led to Okorocha's arrest, although he was granted bail the same day. The discord between the two escalated in the lead-up to the 2019 state election when Okorocha endorsed his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as the APC gubernatorial candidate over Uzodinma, resulting in two competing candidates from the same party. Eventually, the APC recognized Uzodinma as its official candidate under the leadership of then-national chair Adams Oshiomhole.The APC recently shared a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) portraying unity among the four men. The post displayed images of Shettima, Ganduje, Uzodinma, and Okorocha high-fiving and smiling. The party emphasized its united and strong stance ahead of the Imo state governorship election scheduled for November 11.