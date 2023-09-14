President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Hon. Zacch Adedeji as the new Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), according to an announcement by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale.
In compliance with Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243, President Tinubu has directed the former FIRS Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, to take a three-month pre-retirement leave, effective immediately. This directive leads to Nami's eventual retirement from service on December 8, 2023.
The appointment of Hon. Zacch Adedeji as the Acting Executive Chairman took immediate effect. He will serve in this capacity for a 90-day period before undergoing confirmation as the substantive Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service. His initial term is set at four (4) years.
Hon. Zacch Adedeji holds a first-class degree in accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University. His previous roles include serving as the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, as well as holding positions such as Oyo State Commissioner of Finance and Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).
This appointment signifies a significant change in leadership at FIRS and reflects President Tinubu's commitment to driving effective revenue generation and management within the Nigerian tax agency
