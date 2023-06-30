siteadmin
As seasons change and temperatures fluctuate, it's essential to ensure that your home is ready to handle the weather conditions that come with it. But let's be honest; sometimes, it feels like there's a never-ending to-do list when it comes to home maintenance. That's why we've compiled a comprehensive guide to help you prepare your home for changing weather conditions. And guess what? According to Cinch Home Services, "Your washing machine and dryer are a big part of your home functioning well, so protecting yourself from unexpected appliance problems and the potentially expensive cost of repairs is a good investment." That's why a washing machine warranty is essential to keep your machines running smoothly.
Inspect and Clean Your Gutters, Downspouts, and DrainsGutters, downspouts, and drains are some of the most critical parts of your home's drainage system. When blocked, they can cause water to pool around your home, leading to potential foundation damage or water damage to your basement or crawl space. So, it's essential to inspect and clean them regularly.
Start by inspecting the gutters themselves for any signs of damage or decay. If there are any cracks or holes, it's best to replace them. From there, clear out any debris that's built up inside. This includes leaves, sticks, and even animal nests. Next, ensure the downspouts are securely attached and free from blockages. Finally, check your drains to ensure they're flowing correctly. If you notice any issues, it may be time to call in a professional for help.
Test Your Sump PumpIf your home has a sump pump, it's essential to test it regularly. A sump pump protects your home from water damage by pumping excess water out of your basement or crawl space. But if it's not working correctly, you could end up with a costly and inconvenient mess.
Start by locating your sump pump and removing the cover. Then, pour a bucket of water into the sump pit to trigger the pump. As the water level rises, the pump should turn on and begin pumping water out. If it doesn't, it's time to call a professional to diagnose and fix the issue.
Trim Trees and ShrubsTrees and shrubs are a beautiful addition to any yard but can also be a hazard during stormy weather. Overhanging branches can fall and damage your home, causing costly repairs. That's why it's essential to keep them trimmed.
Start by inspecting your trees and shrubs for any signs of damage or disease. Dead or damaged branches should be removed immediately. From there, trim back any branches that are overhanging your home or any power lines. It's essential to do this carefully to prevent any damage to the tree or your home. If you're unsure about how to do it, it's best to call in a professional arborist.
Seal Any Gaps Between Windows and DoorsKeeping your home warm during the colder months can be challenging, mainly if gaps around your windows and doors exist. That cold air can seep in, making your home feel chilly and driving up your energy bills.
Start by inspecting the seals around your windows and doors for any signs of wear and tear. If they're damaged, it's best to replace them. From there, use caulking or weatherstripping to seal any remaining gaps. This will not only keep your home warmer, but it will also help reduce noise and prevent unwanted pests.
Install a Programmable ThermostatA programmable thermostat is an excellent investment if you want to save money on your heating bills during the winter. With a programmable thermostat, you can set your heating to come on at certain times of the day, so you're not heating an empty home.
Start by choosing a thermostat that suits your needs and is compatible with your heating system. From there, install it according to the manufacturer's instructions. Once it's installed, set your desired temperature and schedule. It's that easy!
Caulk Cracks Around Windows and DoorsSimilar to sealing gaps between windows and doors, caulking cracks around them can also help keep your home warm and dry during the colder months. It's essential to ensure moisture can't seep into cracks, as this can cause severe damage to your walls.
Start by inspecting your windows and doors for any signs of cracks. From there, use caulking to fill any gaps you find. It's essential to use high-quality caulking that's designed to last, as this will ensure that your home stays protected for longer. You can also use caulk to seal any gaps around your pipes or vents. Another alternative would be to use foam insulation, which can be more effective in more significant gaps.