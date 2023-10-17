General Release Your Inner Artist and learn How to Decorate a Flower Pot

S

siteadmin

Administrator
ribbon of your choice http://theribbonroom.co.uk/clearance.html

annie-spratt-0cAlNigDa8Q-unsplash.jpg
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

The beauty of decorating with green plants and beautiful flowers lies in the fact that you can rearrange them any way you like. Pots are available in a wide range of shapes and colours, so you can find something that tickles your fancy and complements your décor. Green is the colour of plant life, but it’s not the first colour that comes to mind when you think of flowers. Several flower species and varieties produce green flowers. Even if the flowers are inviting, the pots might look drearily dull. If you want to spruce up your home, decorate your flower pots and show your personality.

We’ve found some doable ideas that you can implement right away.

Go With Pastels​

Surprising as it might seem, flowers care about the colour of the pot they grow in. It doesn’t matter if they’re annual, perennials, or shrubs. Plants don’t grow as zealously in white pots. Actually, some have shown a preference for black pots. Still, if you want a lighter, more feminine look, go with pastels. Think of pastel blue, soft lavender, or pale lemon and pink. You can’t go wrong with this simple yet pleasing combination. Purchase all the pots on the same trip to see if they blend harmoniously and complement one another the way you envisioned.

If you can’t manage to find flower pots in pastel colours, don’t fret because the containers can be coloured with dyes fairly easily. Use two or three coats of acrylic paint; it’s recommended to wait a few hours in between the coats. You can address any areas that might have peeled off using a small paintbrush. After the pots have dried completely, apply water-based spray acrylic to seal the paint. The flower pots hold up well for years with only minimal fading, even outdoors, but they don’t survive freezing, so bring the containers inside.

Decoupage A Design​

Maybe you want to bring spring sooner. In that case, decoupage flower pots with napkins. Not only is it super easy to do, but you’ll also love your new pots. After cutting the shape out from the napkin, add Mod Podge in a thin layer, smooth the napkin onto the pot with your fingers, and let it dry. Repeat with the other napkin pieces. If you’re going to use the pots for plants that you water, make sure to spray the inside with a sealer so that the moisture doesn’t sneak in and cause the paint or the glue to bubble.

Tie A Ribbon​

Tying up a flower pot with a decorative bow can help make a bold statement. Even so, make sure the bow matches the type of plant and its ultimate destination. A simple looping technique is all you need to master. To make a bow that holds its shape, you’ll need a pair of scissors and a wide ribbon of your choice. You’ll quickly understand that it’s easier to leave the ribbon on the spool and cut it once the bow is done. Make a loop, give the ribbon a twist at the centre, make a second loop in the opposite direction, and turn it toward you. Keep on making lops until you get the fullness you want.

Wrap the loose end of the ribbon around the flower pot as if you were tying your shoes. Trim the ends to complete the look. A flower pot covered in ribbon can accommodate real or artificial plants (or be filled with cut flowers). Two sturdy posts hammered into the ground with a ribbon strung between them can be used as a support. Line the flower pots along the ribbon and tie the plants to it to prevent them from being blown over by strong winds. You can use heavy pots to prevent this problem, too.

Wrap Bark Around the Pot​

You can instantly transform a plant pot into a rustic piece with tree bark. Of course, you’ll spend a few very frustrating hours trying to stick the bark onto the container, but you’ll succeed eventually. Try moulding the bark around the flower pot and leaving it to dry in that shape before you try and stick it. Trim away any excess bark and leave the whole thing to dry for a day. It’s necessary to apply a generous coat of glue to the inside of the bark before wrapping it onto the pot. Equally important is to collect wood bark of different sizes and shapes.

Stamp On a Label​

Labels (and tags) communicate important information about the plants to visitors like friends and family, not to mention they add value to the containers. Labelling is anything but restrictive or limiting. Green plants and beautiful flowers deserve names, too. As you watch as the plants flourish, you feel excited – you’re genuinely concerned and tend to their needs more. Sticker labels are fantastic because they come in different shapes and sizes; you can find them at the nearest store or order them online. Equally, you can make your own labels in Microsoft Word and print them out.

Adorn With Gems​

You can use gems to dazzle up flower pots – they’re an inexpensive way to create a welcoming atmosphere. Gems have long been associated with positive energies and good fortunes, so why not go with something embellished instead of paint? Acrylic rhinestones are the most affordable and the lowest quality because they’re made from plastic. One of the most popular ways to attach them to flower pots is to glue them. If you use the correct adhesive, the gems are incredibly strong. It’s a good idea to practise on a scrap before you start glueing your flower pot.

Wrapping It Up​

Flower pots have a lot of surface that can be taken advantage of to introduce colour, texture, and style to your indoor or outdoor space. Giving a makeover to your containers is cost-effective, easy, and fun. Using flower pots to decorate your home is very much in trend right now. Green plants and beautiful flowers add contemporary sophistication and artless chic within your walls (or beyond them).
 

Similar threads

S
  • Article
Money How To Improve Your Sales Of CBD Vape Pen Kits Through Advertising?
Replies
0
Views
4K
siteadmin
S
S
General Seasonal Home Maintenance: Preparing Your Home for Changing Weather Conditions
Replies
0
Views
4K
siteadmin
S
W
Metro Ladies Speak - What It Felt Like Receiving Flowers For The First Time
Replies
0
Views
551
Wakanda
W
S
Immersive Digital Experiences: Unlocking the Excitement of Real-Time Online Entertainment
Replies
0
Views
3K
siteadmin
S
S
Money Play The Best Casino Games Without Leaving Your Living Room
Replies
0
Views
2K
siteadmin
S

Share the Power, Join the Success

Share your news, experiences, or promote your business. Reach out to us!

Contact us
Nigerian Bulletin
About Nigerian Bulletin

Nigerian Bulletin is an innovative platform offering curated links to top news, diverse lifestyle topics, and a dynamic marketplace. With a strong presence on social media, it serves as a bridge connecting Nigerians to the latest updates and opportunities.

Get Updates

Keep up with the latest news of our company

Follow Us On
Home News Lifestyle Marketplace Contact Us FAQs
Community platform by XenForo® © 2010-2023 XenForo Ltd. © 2023 NigerianBulletin.com
Privacy policy Terms and rules
Back
Top