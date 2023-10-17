ribbon of your choice http://theribbonroom.co.uk/clearance.html
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
The beauty of decorating with green plants and beautiful flowers lies in the fact that you can rearrange them any way you like. Pots are available in a wide range of shapes and colours, so you can find something that tickles your fancy and complements your décor. Green is the colour of plant life, but it’s not the first colour that comes to mind when you think of flowers. Several flower species and varieties produce green flowers. Even if the flowers are inviting, the pots might look drearily dull. If you want to spruce up your home, decorate your flower pots and show your personality.
We’ve found some doable ideas that you can implement right away.
If you can’t manage to find flower pots in pastel colours, don’t fret because the containers can be coloured with dyes fairly easily. Use two or three coats of acrylic paint; it’s recommended to wait a few hours in between the coats. You can address any areas that might have peeled off using a small paintbrush. After the pots have dried completely, apply water-based spray acrylic to seal the paint. The flower pots hold up well for years with only minimal fading, even outdoors, but they don’t survive freezing, so bring the containers inside.
Wrap the loose end of the ribbon around the flower pot as if you were tying your shoes. Trim the ends to complete the look. A flower pot covered in ribbon can accommodate real or artificial plants (or be filled with cut flowers). Two sturdy posts hammered into the ground with a ribbon strung between them can be used as a support. Line the flower pots along the ribbon and tie the plants to it to prevent them from being blown over by strong winds. You can use heavy pots to prevent this problem, too.
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
The beauty of decorating with green plants and beautiful flowers lies in the fact that you can rearrange them any way you like. Pots are available in a wide range of shapes and colours, so you can find something that tickles your fancy and complements your décor. Green is the colour of plant life, but it’s not the first colour that comes to mind when you think of flowers. Several flower species and varieties produce green flowers. Even if the flowers are inviting, the pots might look drearily dull. If you want to spruce up your home, decorate your flower pots and show your personality.
We’ve found some doable ideas that you can implement right away.
Go With PastelsSurprising as it might seem, flowers care about the colour of the pot they grow in. It doesn’t matter if they’re annual, perennials, or shrubs. Plants don’t grow as zealously in white pots. Actually, some have shown a preference for black pots. Still, if you want a lighter, more feminine look, go with pastels. Think of pastel blue, soft lavender, or pale lemon and pink. You can’t go wrong with this simple yet pleasing combination. Purchase all the pots on the same trip to see if they blend harmoniously and complement one another the way you envisioned.
If you can’t manage to find flower pots in pastel colours, don’t fret because the containers can be coloured with dyes fairly easily. Use two or three coats of acrylic paint; it’s recommended to wait a few hours in between the coats. You can address any areas that might have peeled off using a small paintbrush. After the pots have dried completely, apply water-based spray acrylic to seal the paint. The flower pots hold up well for years with only minimal fading, even outdoors, but they don’t survive freezing, so bring the containers inside.
Decoupage A DesignMaybe you want to bring spring sooner. In that case, decoupage flower pots with napkins. Not only is it super easy to do, but you’ll also love your new pots. After cutting the shape out from the napkin, add Mod Podge in a thin layer, smooth the napkin onto the pot with your fingers, and let it dry. Repeat with the other napkin pieces. If you’re going to use the pots for plants that you water, make sure to spray the inside with a sealer so that the moisture doesn’t sneak in and cause the paint or the glue to bubble.
Tie A RibbonTying up a flower pot with a decorative bow can help make a bold statement. Even so, make sure the bow matches the type of plant and its ultimate destination. A simple looping technique is all you need to master. To make a bow that holds its shape, you’ll need a pair of scissors and a wide ribbon of your choice. You’ll quickly understand that it’s easier to leave the ribbon on the spool and cut it once the bow is done. Make a loop, give the ribbon a twist at the centre, make a second loop in the opposite direction, and turn it toward you. Keep on making lops until you get the fullness you want.
Wrap the loose end of the ribbon around the flower pot as if you were tying your shoes. Trim the ends to complete the look. A flower pot covered in ribbon can accommodate real or artificial plants (or be filled with cut flowers). Two sturdy posts hammered into the ground with a ribbon strung between them can be used as a support. Line the flower pots along the ribbon and tie the plants to it to prevent them from being blown over by strong winds. You can use heavy pots to prevent this problem, too.