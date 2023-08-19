Seven ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise
Based on the profile of the men and women President Bola Tinubu assembled as his ministerial nominees, Nigerians could speculate the ministries that may be assigned to some of the appointees
www.vanguardngr.com
Seven ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise
Based on the profile of the men and women President Bola Tinubu assembled as his ministerial nominees, Nigerians could speculate the ministries that may be assigned to some of the appointees
www.vanguardngr.com