The list was delivered by the former Speaker, House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajiabiamila who entered the hallowed Chamber at 1.18pm and delivered the letter at 1.19pm
See the full list:
- Abubakar Momoh
- Ambassador Yusuf Maitama CON
- Arch Mamma Dangiwa
- Barr. Hanatu Musawa
- Chief Uche NNaji
- Dr. Beta Edu
- Dr. Doris Aniche Uzoka
- David Umahi
- Ezenwo Nyesom Wike
- Mohammed Badaru Abubakar
- Nasir EL Rufai
- Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo
- Nkiru Onyejeocha
- Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo
- Hon. Stella Okotete
- Hon. Uju Ohaneye
- Mr. Bello Muhammad
- Mr. Dele Alake
- Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN
- Mr. Muhammad Idris
- Mr. Olawale Edu
- Mr. Waheed Adebayo Adelabu
- Mrs. Imma Suleiman Ibrahim
- Prof. Ali Pate
- Prof. Joseph Utsev
- Sen. Abubakar Kyari
- Sen. John Owan-Enoh
- Sen. Sanni Abubakar Danladi
