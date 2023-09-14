SportPesa is a well-known bookmaker in Kenya. The platform is easy to use and has numerous options for customers. One of these popular features is account management via SMS. This review will teach you how to bet SportPesa via SMS and what other features will be available in this service.
Bookmaker OverviewSportPesa is a relative newcomer founded in 2014. Rooted in Kenya, they are committed to promoting sports in their local communities and have won numerous awards. SportPesa offers bets on over 30 sports, including football, horse racing, golf, and tennis. Other sports available: American Football, Australian Rules, Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Chess, Cricket, Cycling, Darts, eSports, Futsal, Handball, Ice Hockey, Ice Hockey, MMA, Auto Racing, Rugby League, Rugby Union, Sailing, Snooker, pool, specials, race track, surfing, table tennis, volleyball, winter sports, Gaelic football.
SportPesa football bets cover leagues and cups in over 35 countries. You can bet on top domestic competitions, such as the Premier League and La Liga, and continental football, such as the Champions League. Scandinavian football and the markets of several African countries are covered in detail.
In general, the chances of SportPesa are average. For most options, you'll be bidding in line with the industry average, but it's not uncommon to find the top price on high-profile events for a good bet.
SportPesa Cash Out allows you to stop betting before the result is known. You can take the whole amount or use the slider to cash out and keep part of your bet. If your bet wins, you can use the cash out to lock in your profits. If your selection looks like a losing bet, cashing out can allow you to make a profit, thereby limiting your potential losses. It is available in football, tennis, basketball, hockey, American football, baseball, and many other sports.
Platform FunctionalityAlthough SportPesa is not as perfect as some leading operators, it does the job. You can text search for bets on the left sidebar or click on one of the suggested quick picks for popular events at any given time. Below is the complete sports list on the main page's left side. In the center, you'll see the highlights of the bets above the last-minute bets, while the current live events are shown on the right below the coupon.
After logging in, you will see your main wallet and available balance totals in the title bar. Hovering over your name will display options to deposit, log out, or visit the “My Account” page. From here, you can transfer funds between bookmaker and casino wallets to play on different products. You can also view your bonuses, history, deposit, withdraw and change your settings.
Live betting at SportPesa allows you to bet while you play. There are betting opportunities on football, tennis, basketball, volleyball, snooker, pool, cricket, golf, handball, badminton, and rugby. The number of markets depends on the sport and the level of each event. You can win considerable sums on this platform with a thought-through betting strategy.
SportPesa MobileThe mobile site is fully optimized to work with both tablets and smartphones. It lets you bet on the go from anywhere using mobile Internet or Wi-Fi. You will find that all sports and markets are displayed in a user-friendly format, making it easy to bet on mobile devices.
SMS BettingThe SMS betting feature is in demand among Kenyan users. The fact is that you do not need an Internet connection and a smartphone. A regular push-button phone is enough. At first glance, it may seem challenging to make the right combination because the commands consist of many letters and numbers. However, if you understand, betting via SMS is very simple.
To place a bet, you will need the event number. You can also find it by SMS or the official website. Next, compose a team and send a message to 79079. Let's see how to place single and accumulator bets.