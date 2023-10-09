The world of betting itself is filled with excitement and vivid impressions. However, some events stand out even against this emotional background. Top Kenyan bookmakers, which you can read about on betsbest.ke, constantly monitor such events and open bets on them. We mean informational occasions and sports games that cause maximum excitement among bettors. Let's find out which events stand out in the history of betting.
ElectionsPresidential elections have rocked the betting world twice, and both times, that honor went to elections involving Donald Trump. The first time the excitement arose was in November 2016. Betting volumes worldwide were approaching the levels typically achieved by top sports matches. Polls predicted Hillary Clinton's victory. However, by the middle of voting day, according to social surveys, Donald Trump began to take the lead. At that time, the US presidential election was recognized by bookmakers worldwide as the most significant political event.
However, in 2020, the confrontation between Trump and Biden broke this record. Halfway through the election race, players bet more than $367 million, and the final amount exceeded $500 million.
FIFA World CupThe FIFA World Cup (often referred to as just the "World Cup") is the most prominent football event in the entire world. This championship is organized by the International Football Association, where the best players of national teams from FIFA member countries compete against each other. The World Cup final is the most watched sporting event on the planet. The tournament is attended by 32 teams plus a national team of the host country, which organizes the championship and automatically goes through the qualifying round. The entire tournament usually lasts about a month.
It is not surprising that this event attracts a huge number of bettors. Although there is no exact data on the volume of bets on the last championship, experts believe they exceeded $260 million.
Super BowlThe Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL). Nicknamed "The Great Game," the event is among the highest-rated events in America and worldwide, attracting more than 100 million spectators annually.
Apart from the most apparent bets on which team will win the game and by what score, which player will be the most valuable player of the match, etc., you can also bet on other pretty crazy guesses during the game. Some of these oddball bets include betting on the national anthem's duration, the coin toss winner, and the color of the drink poured on the winning team's coach.
Experts estimate the total amount of bets on various Super Bowl events in the USA alone at $4.76 billion.
March MadnessMarch Madness is one of the most popular sporting events in the United States. This American basketball tournament is held according to playoff rules and attracts the attention of spectators every spring. There are currently 68 teams in the NCAA men's basketball division vying for the right to join the ranks of the national championship teams from college basketball. It is an American tournament, but it has fans worldwide. For example, basketball is among the most popular sports in Kenya.
Mainly due to the length of the tournament and the number of teams involved, this event is of great interest, boasting high television ratings and considerable interest from gamblers who often place bets on March Madness in the form of pools or brackets. In addition to these bets, other bets that can be placed online during March Madness include spread, money line, over/under, prop, parlay, and teaser bets. The total amount of bets on this event is impressive. For example, last year it exceeded $10 billion.