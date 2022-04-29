



He is a highly talented striker, who is capable of shooting in a very powerful way with either foot. But if necessary, he can also make powerful headers. In general, he can be a very complete goal scorer.



Problems with the special one​





The striker quickly started to impress everybody. He scored multiple goals, and quickly positioned himself as one of the undisputed starters for Inter. However, after Jose Mourinho arrived at Inter, things would start to become more difficult for the Italian.



A troubled relationship with Roberto Mancini​

Balotelli has been with Roberto Mancini on different squads. These include:​

Inter Milan;​

Manchester City;​

and the Italian national football team.​

It seems that Mancini has done a huge effort in trying to help Balotelli to solve his disciplinary problems. However, he also has seemed to give up on a couple of occasions.



A particularly bizarre episode took place during a friendly match between Manchester City and Los Angeles Galaxy. Balotelli was running directly to the opposite goal, having a clear chance to score. However, instead of hitting the ball to score, the player unexplainably made a full circle and threw the ball out. Obviously, Mancini was absolutely furious.











​