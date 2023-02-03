The 2002 FIFA World Cup was a revolutionary tournament for a number of reasons.
For the first time ever, two countries organized the tournament. This also resulted in an unusually large number of host cities and stadiums being used. There were a staggering 20 venues used for the championship.
By contrast, the 2018 FIFA World Cup had 12 stadiums, and the 2022 tournament had just eight. This is even more impressive considering that all the aforementioned tournaments had the exact same format and number of teams and matches.
The origins of the problems
However, perhaps what not many people know were the problems in choosing a host country in the first place. Three countries submitted their bids, which were:
● Japan;
● South Korea;
● and Mexico.
FIFA was so divided about the issue that a settlement was reached. Or Japan and South Korea agreed to jointly organize the tournament, or the FIFA World Cup would go somewhere else. Both nations reluctantly agreed to cooperate.
Big quantities of everything
As it can be seen, in simple terms all these problems came from the fact that both host nations of the World Cup initially wanted a completely separate tournament.
