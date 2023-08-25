Access Bank Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has announced plans to review the compensation of judicial officers as a strategic measure to combat corruption within the judiciary. During a meeting with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) led by its president, Yakubu Maikyau, Tinubu emphasized the importance of addressing the issue of corruption comprehensively. He emphasized that a thorough review of salaries and allowances of judicial officers is essential to effectively tackle corruption in the judiciary.

Tinubu also discussed his administration's commitment to addressing vacancies within the supreme court in accordance with the recommendations made by the National Judicial Council (NJC). He expressed his intention to fulfill this obligation promptly.

Acknowledging the opportunity to address the NBA's 63rd annual general conference, Tinubu appreciated the presence of lawyers in his close circle of aides and expressed gratitude for the contributions of members of the bar within his administration.

In response, Maikyau praised the president for appointing legal professionals into key positions within his cabinet, including the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi
 

