In reaction to the Presidential Election Petition Court's (PEPC) ruling on September 6, 2023, which upheld President Bola Tinubu's victory in the February 25 election, PDP chieftain and former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, expressed his support for the verdict. The unanimous judgment by the five-member panel of justices, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, dismissed all petitions, including those from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its candidate Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and the Labour Party, and the Allied Peoples Movement (PDM)Wike commended the PEPC during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today program on September 7, 2023. He revealed that he did not support the PDP and Atiku at the tribunal because he believed in equity, fairness, and justice. Wike emphasized the importance of presenting evidence and facts in election petitions and praised the thoroughness of the justices in scrutinizing every aspect of the case.He also asserted that there was no need for the petitioners to appeal the judgment at the Supreme Court, as the tribunal had "affirmed" the will of Nigerians. Wike's statement reflects his belief in the integrity of the electoral process and his support for the rule of law.