The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has taken action against Cyril Ndifon, the dean of the faculty of law, following allegations of sexual harassment. In an official statement released on Thursday, Gabriel Egbe, the registrar of the institution, announced Ndifon's suspension.The decision comes after a demonstration led by Benedict Otu, the president of the Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), where female students protested on Monday, demanding Ndifon's removal. Protestors, donning white shirts and black skirts, carried placards with impactful messages such as "Ndifon, go! go!" and "Professor Ndifon let the girls with big breasts breathe, stop suffocating us."UNICAL initiated an investigation into the accusations on Wednesday. Ndifon's suspension, effective from August 17, 2023, is pending the outcome of the investigation and is a result of his handling of a query from the university's management. The suspension letter instructs Ndifon to transfer all university property in his possession and relinquish his official duties before vacating his office.The professor is also required to refrain from the campus premises, except when responding to an invitation from the investigation panel. The university's decisive action reflects its commitment to addressing allegations of misconduct and maintaining a safe and respectful environment.