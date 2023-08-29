Access Bank Nigeria

Chicago State University (CSU) has taken the step of locking its official X account following a wave of criticism regarding President Bola Tinubu's academic records. This move comes after Nigerians expressed concerns over the university's non-release of Tinubu's academic credentials.

Tinubu's educational background states that he graduated from CSU in 1979, obtaining a bachelor's degree in business administration with a focus on accounting and management. However, allegations of discrepancies surrounding his certificate have arisen.

Notably, Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential candidate, approached a US court in Chicago, seeking an order to compel CSU to disclose Tinubu's academic records. In response, CSU conveyed that it would make Tinubu's records available if an order from a US court was issued.

This situation has prompted a surge of opinions on social media, with many Nigerians accusing the university of collaborating with Tinubu to conceal his records amid the legal disputes.







 

