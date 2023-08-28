Former BBNaija contestant Frodd has shared a touching moment with his daughter, Elena, whom he met for the first time. Elena was born while Frodd was a participant in the BBNaija All Stars house, and his wife, Chioma, gave birth during his time on the show. Following his eviction on August 27, Frodd has now had the opportunity to bond with his baby girl.
In a heartwarming video, Frodd can be seen affectionately holding and rocking Elena. The video captures a deeply emotional reunion between father and daughter, reflecting the special connection between them. The BBNaija star took to social media to share the precious moment with his fans and followers.
Frodd's journey on the reality show has now transitioned into a heartwarming chapter of fatherhood. The video showcases his joy and tenderness as he finally gets to hold his daughter in his arms.