

Tensions flared in the BBNaija AllStars house as contestants Pere and Doyin engaged in a heated argument. The dispute revolved around allegations that Pere had shared with Doyin and Ceec that Cross, Pere's friend, had romantic interests in Kim, a fellow housemate. Doyin further claimed that Pere had mentioned Cross's attraction to former BBNaija housemate Nengi. These revelations led to confusion and frustration among the housemates.



Pere vehemently denied making these comments, which angered Doyin as she expected him to admit to his alleged statements. The argument continued, with Doyin repeatedly labeling Pere as fake and a liar. The situation escalated when Pere walked up to Doyin, demanding she refrain from calling him "fake." In a moment of frustration, Pere punched the wall, expressing his anger physically.



Ceec later confirmed Doyin's account but urged her to move on from the matter, as it had been a point of contention since the previous night when a housemate had inadvertently disclosed the conversation. The incident left tensions high in the BBNaija AllStars house, and it remains to be seen how the fallout will affect the dynamics among the contestants