Access Bank Nigeria

Entertainment Actor Bolanle Ninalowo Announces Amicable Split from Wife on Social Media

E

ese

Moderator
download - 2023-09-01T122659.080.jpg Screenshot_20230901-124120~2.pngScreenshot_20230901-124135~2.png
Ninalowo Bolanle, a popular Nollywood actor, took to his verified Instagram handle, @iamnino_b, on Friday to announce his separation from his wife, Bunmi. In a heartfelt post, the actor shared that he had come to terms with the "reality of the end of a road."

Although he described the separation as a "sad reality," Bolanle remained optimistic about the future, believing it would provide an opportunity for a "brighter and more fulfilling" life. He acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, especially for their children but emphasized the importance of taking care of his health and mental well-being.

The actor expressed gratitude for the understanding and knowledge his children had gained regarding his struggles. He also acknowledged the consequences of his actions and the need to do better for his children's sake.

Bolanle concluded by informing the world of the decision he and his wife had made to part ways and pursue an irreconcilable marriage dissolution. He thanked everyone who had supported his family and expressed his determination to move forward in the face of this challenging chapter in his life
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

E
Entertainment [VIDEO] I am getting fed up. I am going to do something you wouldn't like - Actor Yul Edochie says as his second wife Judy Austin, shares a video of..
Replies
0
Views
400
ese
E
E
Metro Nigerian Police Chief Urges Citizens to Avoid Social Media for Complaints
Replies
0
Views
334
ese
E
K
Entertainment Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo narrates how he and his colleague were attacked by armed robbers on their way from a movie location (video) - Linda Ikeji's
Replies
0
Views
430
Kayode Israel
K
K
Entertainment The same coochie and ass on Onlyfans was getting licked by Davido weeks ago. His wife had ab0rtions before they had a son - Anita Brown continues...
Replies
0
Views
233
Kayode Israel
K
E
Metro The fact that my wife is supporting a specific party doesn't mean I'm supporting her - Actor Kolawole Ajeyemi says after trolls laid curses on him....
Replies
0
Views
267
ese
E
Back
Top