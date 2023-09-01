Ninalowo Bolanle, a popular Nollywood actor, took to his verified Instagram handle, @iamnino_b, on Friday to announce his separation from his wife, Bunmi. In a heartfelt post, the actor shared that he had come to terms with the "reality of the end of a road."Although he described the separation as a "sad reality," Bolanle remained optimistic about the future, believing it would provide an opportunity for a "brighter and more fulfilling" life. He acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, especially for their children but emphasized the importance of taking care of his health and mental well-being.The actor expressed gratitude for the understanding and knowledge his children had gained regarding his struggles. He also acknowledged the consequences of his actions and the need to do better for his children's sake.Bolanle concluded by informing the world of the decision he and his wife had made to part ways and pursue an irreconcilable marriage dissolution. He thanked everyone who had supported his family and expressed his determination to move forward in the face of this challenging chapter in his life