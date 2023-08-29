The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has taken significant internal actions, suspending its presidential candidate in the February 25 election, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, due to alleged anti-party activities. The suspension decision was made by the party's Board of Trustees (BoT) during a special general assembly at Rockview Hotels in Apapa, Lagos. The BoT also suspended the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, and this move was supported by a voice vote from party members.As part of the changes, the BoT appointed new acting national officers, with Dr. Agbo Major as acting National Chairman and Mr. Ogini Olaposi as acting National Secretary, along with 18 other individuals. These appointments have come in response to the alleged misconduct within the party's ranks.Secretary of the BoT, Babayo Muhammed Abdullahi, accused Kwankwaso of engaging in unauthorized political interactions, specifically mentioning connections with President Bola Tinubu, PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and LP presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi. These activities, without the board's authorization, have led to the suspension of Kwankwaso for six months, pending an investigation by the Disciplinary Committee.Moreover, the BoT highlighted the violation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NNPP and Kwankwaso, TNM, and NAGAFF, resulting in the withdrawal of the party from the partnership and rendering the MOU void.The newly appointed acting chairman, Dr. Agbo Major, expressed his commitment to healing the divisions caused by the suspended NWC members and emphasized the party's dedication to remaining people-oriented and inclusive.The special general assembly meeting was attended by the new NWC and members from across the country, signifying the broad reach of these internal changes within the NNPP. This report is based on information from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)