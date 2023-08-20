Burkina Faso and Mali have taken decisive steps in response to the Economic Community of West Africa States' (ECOWAS) potential armed intervention aimed at reinstating democracy in Niger Republic. According to reports from a Nigerien television station, Burkina Faso and Mali have jointly deployed warplanes within Niger's borders. The deployment is seen as a concrete action reflecting their commitment to supporting Niger and deterring any potential attack. The warplanes involved are identified as Super Tucano fighter jets.



The current crisis in Niger stems from a coup that occurred on June 26, resulting in the detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and the dissolution of the elected government. ECOWAS, led by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, subsequently imposed sanctions on the military junta and issued a one-week ultimatum for the restoration of President Bazoum. After the deadline passed, West African leaders sanctioned the establishment of a "standby force" to reinstate the ousted leader.



In response, the military governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger convened in Niamey to discuss potential measures in the event of an escalation by ECOWAS. Despite ECOWAS's intent to intervene, the military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso have warned that any armed intervention in Niger would be met with resistance. The situation remains tense as regional powers navigate the delicate balance between restoring democracy and maintaining regional stability.