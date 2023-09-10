In a statement aired on national television late Saturday, Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, the spokesman for the coup leaders, made alarming claims about France's military activities in several ECOWAS countries, alleging a sinister plan for aggression against Niger in collaboration with the regional organization.
Abdramane disclosed that France had deployed military aircraft, helicopters, and 40 armored vehicles to Cote d’Ivoire and Benin. He further revealed the arrival of military cargo aircraft loaded with substantial war materials in Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, and Benin, among others.
The situation in Niger is already tense, as ECOWAS threatens military intervention if diplomatic efforts to restore the ousted President Bazoum to power fail. However, ECOWAS seeks to avoid repeating the drawn-out transitions witnessed in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.
Adding to the complexity, the coup leaders revoked several military cooperation agreements with France on August 3, claiming that France's forces were "illegally" stationed in Niger. Paris, on the other hand, refuses to recognize the military regime and has rejected demands to remove French ambassador Sylvain Itte.
