Access Bank Nigeria

World Equipment Amass in West Africa, Hinting at Niger Invasion - Junta"

E

ese

Moderator
In a statement aired on national television late Saturday, Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, the spokesman for the coup leaders, made alarming claims about France's military activities in several ECOWAS countries, alleging a sinister plan for aggression against Niger in collaboration with the regional organization.

Abdramane disclosed that France had deployed military aircraft, helicopters, and 40 armored vehicles to Cote d’Ivoire and Benin. He further revealed the arrival of military cargo aircraft loaded with substantial war materials in Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, and Benin, among others.

The situation in Niger is already tense, as ECOWAS threatens military intervention if diplomatic efforts to restore the ousted President Bazoum to power fail. However, ECOWAS seeks to avoid repeating the drawn-out transitions witnessed in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

Adding to the complexity, the coup leaders revoked several military cooperation agreements with France on August 3, claiming that France's forces were "illegally" stationed in Niger. Paris, on the other hand, refuses to recognize the military regime and has rejected demands to remove French ambassador Sylvain Itte.
 

Similar threads

E
World ECOWAS Warns: Niger Faces Invasion if Diplomatic Solutions Fall Through
Replies
0
Views
273
ese
E
E
World Niger Ousted President to Go on Trial For High Treason - Junta
Replies
0
Views
201
ese
E
E
World ECOWAS rejects Niger junta’s 3-year transition plan
Replies
0
Views
375
ese
E
E
World ECOWAS Envoys Touch Down in Niger for Crucial Talks with Junta
Replies
0
Views
269
ese
E
E
World Burkina Faso and Mali Mobilize Warplanes in Response to ECOWAS Warning Amid Niger Coup
Replies
0
Views
270
ese
E
Back
Top