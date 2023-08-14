Niger's military regime has declared its intent to prosecute ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on charges of "high treason" and for undermining the internal and external security of Niger.The announcement, made by Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane in a televised statement, comes as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions on Niger in response to the recent coup that removed the democratically elected Bazoum from power on July 26. ECOWAS has not ruled out the use of force against the army officers responsible for the coup and has approved the deployment of a "standby force to restore constitutional order" in Niger.However, the regional bloc is still committed to pursuing a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Niger's military leaders criticized the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS, stating that they have caused significant difficulties for Niger's population by limiting access to essential items such as medicines, food, and electricity. The military regime denounced the sanctions as "illegal, inhumane, and humiliating."Meanwhile, a religious mediation effort involving General Abdourahamane Tiani, the coup leader, indicated openness to a diplomatic breakthrough. Tiani claimed that the coup was aimed at averting a perceived imminent threat to both Nigeria and Niger. However, he expressed disappointment that ECOWAS issued an ultimatum to restore Bazoum without hearing their perspective on the matter.The situation has sparked divisions among ECOWAS members, with neighboring countries Mali and Burkina Faso, both ruled by military governments established through coups, cautioning against military intervention in Niger, characterizing it as a potential declaration of war against them.Niger's citizens, particularly the youth, have displayed support for the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), the group of generals who seized power. Demonstrations backing the new military rulers have become a common sight in Niamey. The response to this crisis remains a subject of international concern, with a firm stance from various foreign powers, including Russia and Algeria, as well as the complexities of regional politics within ECOWAS.