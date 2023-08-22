The African Union (AU) has announced the suspension of Niger until the restoration of civilian rule in the country. The AU's Peace and Security Council has also stated its intention to evaluate the potential consequences of deploying a standby force in Niger and provide a report on the matter. The decision follows disagreements within the AU over the possibility of armed intervention.The suspension comes after military officers staged a coup on July 26, leading to the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum. The West African regional bloc, ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States), warned of potential military intervention to restore democracy and activated a standby force as a last resort.The coup has raised concerns over the Sahel region, which is grappling with escalating jihadist insurgencies associated with groups like Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. Niger is the fourth West African nation since 2020 to experience a coup, following Guinea, Mali, and Burkina Faso.This incident marks the fifth coup in Niger's history since gaining independence in 1960. Bazoum's election in 2021 was a significant milestone, ushering in the nation's first peaceful transfer of power. Following the coup, Bazoum and his family have been held at the presidential residence, prompting international apprehension about his well-being in detention.Source: Al Jazeera.