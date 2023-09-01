Access Bank Nigeria

At the Nigerian Bar Association's (NBA) 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM), turmoil continued as various national officers accused NBA President Yakubu Maikyau SAN of undermining their roles and interfering with association affairs.

During the AGM, 2nd Vice President Chukwuemeka Clement Ugo expressed frustration at being sidelined by Maikyau, despite his constitutional duties as acting president when Maikyau is unavailable. He called for the empowerment of his office.

Following Ugo's statements, 3rd Vice President Mandy Asagba accused Maikyau of disregarding her role and deliberately taking actions to render her position ineffective. Asagba highlighted the exclusion of national officers from the planning of the Annual General Conference.

In an unexpected twist, National Treasurer Caroline Anze-Bishop disowned the financial reports presented to her for announcement. She stated that the financial statement was prepared without her input and refused to adopt it, expressing her respect for the association and her reluctance to sign off on unknown accounts.

In response, Maikyau accused the national officers of resentment because he refused to share lawyers' annual practicing fees with them, referencing past attempts to distribute millions in NBA funds, which he opposed. He alleged that the officers came to the National Executive Council meeting with intentions to misuse BPF money, leading to their rebellion when he opposed their plans.

The AGM ended abruptly amid shouts and chaos as Maikyau hastily adjourned the tumultuous meeting

 

