Durojaiye Ogunsanya, a public affairs analyst, has confirmed that he and President Bola Tinubu were classmates at Chicago State University (CSU) in the USA. In an interview with Television Continental, Ogunsanya stated that both he and Tinubu graduated from CSU in 1979. Tinubu's credentials indicate that he graduated from CSU in 1979 with a bachelor's degree in business administration, accounting, and management. However, there have been allegations of discrepancies in his certificate.Recently, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), sought an order from a US court in Chicago to compel CSU to release Tinubu's academic records. In response, CSU stated that it would release Tinubu's records if a US court grants the order.Amid legal disputes and doubts about Tinubu's academic history, Ogunsanya validated Tinubu's ties to CSU, stating that they were in the same department and graduated together. He said, "I am here to testify that he did attend the university and he was a good student."Following Ogunsanya's disclosure, some individuals expressed their relief and support for Tinubu's academic claims on social media.Media scholar Farooq Kperogi also clarified that Tinubu attended CSU for two years and graduated from it in 1979, with friends and colleagues at the institution confirming his graduationSource: TVC