Chicago State University (CSU) has stipulated a condition for releasing President Bola Tinubu's academic credentials. The demand comes after Atiku Abubakar, Tinubu's rival in the previous presidential election and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), requested access to Tinubu's academic records. Abubakar sought the intervention of a US court in Chicago to compel CSU to provide these records.

The documents in question encompass Tinubu's admission and enrollment details, degrees, awards, and honors earned during his tenure at the university. The university responded to the application, expressing uncertainty over the relevance of Tinubu's academic records to the 2023 election dispute in Nigeria. However, CSU stated that once a court order is obtained in the United States, Tinubu's academic record would be disclosed.

The university emphasized deferring to Tinubu on issues of privacy and relevance

