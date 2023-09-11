Access Bank Nigeria

Politics Fresh Suit Filed by Atiku: US Court to Review Tinubu's Chicago State University Certificate

17656106_20230911104147_jpegbcf76b5b21bb66ee02999113c733deec.jpg
The United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois is set to hear a fresh suit filed by Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against President Bola Tinubu's Chicago State University (CSU) certificate. This development follows the dismissal of Atiku's petition against Tinubu's election by Nigeria's Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Atiku's new suit aims to compel Chicago State University to produce documents, information, or objects related to President Tinubu's academic credentials. According to court papers, the case was docketed on Friday and will be heard before the Honourable Jeffrey T. Gilbert. CSU's testimony is scheduled to be taken in person on Tuesday. However, the court has allowed the possibility of a telephone appearance if an in-person appearance is not feasible.

Atiku believes that this fresh suit against CSU regarding Tinubu's certificate and information could strengthen his chances of challenging the PEPC's verdict at Nigeria's Supreme Court.

The court is treating the matter with urgency and has stated its preference for in-person appearances by counsel. Atiku's requests include copies of diplomas, documents related to Tinubu certified by Jamar C. Orr, Esq., and all communications concerning the certification of these documents by Orr.

This legal action adds a new dimension to the ongoing electoral dispute in Nigeria and raises questions about the authenticity of academic credentials held by public figures

Source: Sahara Reporters
 
