President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to conduct the swearing-in ceremony for the recently assigned ministers on Monday. The event will take place at the State House conference room at 10 am, as announced by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).William Bassey, the Director of Information at the SGF's office, confirmed the arrangement and stated that each minister is allowed to bring two guests to the event.The presidency had earlier unveiled the list of the newly appointed ministers along with their respective portfolios. Notably, Nyesom Wike has been designated as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), becoming the second southerner to assume this role after Ajose Adeogun in 1976.Former Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has been appointed as the Minister of Transportation.The distribution of ministers across regions includes 10 from the northwest, six from the northeast, eight from the north-central, nine from the southwest, and five each from the southeast and south-south.The president's portfolio assignments include Bosun Tijani as the Minister of Communications, Innovations, and Digital Economy, and Wale Edun heading the Ministry of Finance while also serving as the Coordinating Minister of the Economy.The Senate confirmed the nomination of 45 individuals from the list forwarded by Tinubu for screening and confirmation, while Nasir el-Rufai, Stella Okotete (Delta), and Danladi Abubakar (Taraba) were not confirmed due to security clearance concerns.