Photo Credit: AFPGeneral Brice Oligui Nguema, who orchestrated a coup in Gabon last week that ended the Bongo family's 55-year reign, was sworn in as interim president on Monday. He pledged to hold "free and transparent elections" after an unspecified transition period.The coup took place moments after President Ali Bongo Ondimba, 64, was declared the winner of last month's presidential election, a result contested by the opposition as fraudulent.In his oath, Oligui vowed to "faithfully preserve the republican regime" and "preserve the achievements of democracy." He also committed to granting amnesty to "prisoners of conscience."Although Oligui has been seen as Gabon's leader since the coup, other nations have yet to acknowledge his legitimacy. There is international pressure on him to clarify his plans for restoring civilian rule.Oligui has held discussions with various groups, including business and religious leaders, unions, political parties, NGOs, diplomats, and journalists. He has vowed to create democratic institutions respecting human rights but without haste.While some in the former opposition have called for Oligui to relinquish power, many Gabonese have celebrated the overthrow of the Bongo dynasty.Several Western nations and organizations have condemned the coup but acknowledged concerns about the credibility of the election.Former President Bongo, who had been seeking a third term, was placed under house arrest. He appealed for international help, saying his son and wife were detained.National TV showed images of seized cash, and Bongo and other officials were accused of treason, embezzlement, corruption, and falsifying the president's signature, among other charges.This coup in Gabon follows similar events in Mali, Guinea, Sudan, Burkina Faso, and Niger over the last three years, with new rulers resisting quick returns to the barracks.