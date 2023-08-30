In a recent coup that ousted Gabonese President Ali Bongo, military officers have not only deposed the president but have also detained his son, as reported by Alarabiya News. The coup was initially announced on national television by twelve soldiers, declaring the overthrow of Bongo's government. Reports now reveal that alongside his allies, Bongo's son has been apprehended for alleged "treason."The detained president is reportedly under house arrest, accompanied by his family and medical professionals, as conveyed through a statement broadcasted on state TV. Close associates of the president have also been affected by the coup. Bongo's son and trusted adviser Noureddin Bongo Valentin, along with other key figures such as his chief of staff and deputy, have been arrested on charges including treason, embezzlement, corruption, and falsification of the president's signature.The military takeover in Gabon reflects a broader trend of political unrest in the West and Central Africa regions. This incident coincides with ongoing challenges faced by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), including the recent crisis in Niger that unfolded on July 26.