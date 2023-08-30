The military has confirmed a coup in Gabon, resulting in the removal of President Ali Bongo, who had recently been declared the winner of the Saturday election. Bongo, who ascended to power after his father's passing in 2009, secured a third term despite claims of significant electoral irregularities raised by the opposition.Ali Bongo, born Alain Bernard Bongo on February 9, 1959, was a prominent Gabonese politician and member of the Gabonese Democratic Party. He served as Gabon's third president from 2009. His political career had deep roots, as he was the son of Omar Bongo, who held the presidency from 1967 until his demise in 2009.Bongo's trajectory included positions such as Minister of Foreign Affairs, deputy in the National Assembly, and Minister of Defense during his father's presidency. He won the 2009 Gabonese presidential election after his father's death. However, his re-election in 2016 was marred by allegations of irregularities, human rights violations, and post-election turmoil.The military's ousting of Bongo followed the results of the 2023 Gabonese general election, which marked the 2023 Gabonese coup d'état due to reported discrepancies and unrest. Bongo pursued an education in France and China and even pursued a music career with a funk album titled "A Brand New Man" released in 1977.Bongo's political involvement began by joining the Gabonese Democratic Party, leading to his roles in the PDG Central Committee and the Political Bureau. He had four children, including Malika Bongo Ondimba, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, Jalil Bongo Ondimba, and Bilal Bongo.This report is based on information from the original source.Credit: Daily Trust