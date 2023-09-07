Access Bank Nigeria

World Gabonese Junta Frees Ousted President Bongo, Allows Him to Seek Medical Care Abroad

E

ese

Moderator
Ali-Bongo-1-680x365_c.jpg
Ali Bongo, who was ousted as president of Gabon eight days ago by a military junta, has been released from house arrest, according to the junta's announcement. The military leaders have granted Bongo permission to leave the country for medical treatment.

Bongo's removal from power coincided with the announcement by the electoral commission that he had been re-elected for a third term in office. On Monday, General Brice Nguema, who led the coup, was sworn in as interim president. General Nguema is a cousin of Bongo and had served as a bodyguard to Bongo's late father. He also headed the country's republican guard, an elite military unit.

The statement confirming Bongo's release was signed by General Nguema, and it cited Bongo's health as the reason for his freedom of movement. The military spokesperson, Ulrich Manfoumbi, stated that Bongo is free to travel abroad for medical checkups if he wishes.

Gabon's military junta has not yet announced a timeline or plan for the transition to civilian rule. The situation in the Central African nation remains fluid
 

Similar threads

E
World Key Facts About Ali Bongo, the Former President of Gabon, Now Ousted
Replies
0
Views
212
ese
E
E
World Gabon's President Ali Bongo Appeals to International Allies Amidst Coup Turmoil
Replies
0
Views
275
ese
E
E
  • Sticky
World Insight into the Coup: Gabonese Military Explains Reasons for Ousting President Ali Bongo
Replies
0
Views
285
ese
E
E
World Gabon Coup Update: Bongo's Son Detained on Treason Charges by Coupists
Replies
0
Views
208
ese
E
E
  • Sticky
World Understanding the Key Factors Behind Coups in Africa: Analysis of Recent Junta Actions.
Replies
0
Views
268
ese
E
Back
Top