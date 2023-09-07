Ali Bongo, who was ousted as president of Gabon eight days ago by a military junta, has been released from house arrest, according to the junta's announcement. The military leaders have granted Bongo permission to leave the country for medical treatment.Bongo's removal from power coincided with the announcement by the electoral commission that he had been re-elected for a third term in office. On Monday, General Brice Nguema, who led the coup, was sworn in as interim president. General Nguema is a cousin of Bongo and had served as a bodyguard to Bongo's late father. He also headed the country's republican guard, an elite military unit.The statement confirming Bongo's release was signed by General Nguema, and it cited Bongo's health as the reason for his freedom of movement. The military spokesperson, Ulrich Manfoumbi, stated that Bongo is free to travel abroad for medical checkups if he wishes.Gabon's military junta has not yet announced a timeline or plan for the transition to civilian rule. The situation in the Central African nation remains fluid