Popular Nigerian skit maker and brand influencer, Amarachi Amusi, professionally known as Ashmusy, recently disclosed that she is financially more prosperous than the men who pursue romantic relationships with her. Ashmusy made this candid revelation during her appearance on the Tell Your Story podcast, hosted by Aloma Isaac Junior, also known as Zicsaloma.



In the podcast episode, Ashmusy acknowledged her single status and attributed it to her substantial income, which often surpasses that of her potential suitors. She expressed her desire for a partner who is financially more successful than she is, emphasizing her preference for a man who can lead and provide for her.



Ashmusy stated, "With my current status, most of the people [men] I meet, I inquire about their monthly earnings. I want a man who is more successful than me, who can be the leader in the relationship, and who is significantly wealthier than me. I want my wealth to pale in comparison to his. However, when I ask them [potential suitors] about their earnings, even those who are doing well, I still outearn them. Most men I encounter earn less than I do in a month, and it's disheartening because I desire someone who can provide more."



Ashmusy's candid admission sheds light on the evolving dynamics of relationships in modern society, where financial equality and compatibility have become essential factors in the pursuit of lasting partnerships.